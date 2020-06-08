Pueblo West man killed in rafting accident in Royal Gorge

FREMONT COUNTY, Colo. — A Pueblo West man was killed in a rafting accident on the Arkansas River in the Royal Gorge Friday afternoon, according to the Fremont County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies said the accident happened around 5:30 p.m. at Narrows Rapid, which is a Class IV-V rapid about five miles from Cañon City.

The victim, a 53-year-old man, was on a private rafting trip with friends when the raft hit a river hydraulic known as a hole, according to deputies. The man was ejected from the raft and was recovered downstream. CPR was immediately started and the man was taken to the hospital, but efforts to revive him were unsuccessful.

Deputies said the man was wearing a personal flotation device and helmet.

The man’s name has not yet been released.