Pueblo West man dies of injuries sustained in October crash

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — A Pueblo West man has died of injuries he sustained in a crash on Interstate 25 in Colorado Springs in October, according to police.

The crash happened around 4:15 p.m. October 1 on southbound Interstate 25 near the Martin Luther King Jr. bypass. Police said a Nissan Xterra and a Ford Mustang were both headed southbound when they collided. The crash caused the Xterra to roll onto the shoulder.

The driver of the Xterra, 84-year-old Larry Crook of Pueblo West, was taken to the hospital. He died of his injuries on October 11, according to police.

Police said Crook was wearing his seatbelt at the time of the crash.

Police said their investigation into the crash is continuing, and no charges have been filed. Impairment and excessive speeds are not considered factors in the crash.