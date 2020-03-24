Pueblo VITA program postponed, online free tax filing option provided

PUEBLO, Colo. — United Way of Pueblo County has postponed the Pueblo Volunteer Income Tax Assistance (VITA) Program at all 2020 Pueblo VITA sites out of an abundance of caution in response to the COVID-19 situation.

“As COVID-19 cases continue to rise in the U.S. and around the world, the health and safety of the community at-large, program staff, and volunteers is our highest priority,” stated Shanna M. Farmer, United Way of Pueblo County president/CEO.

As an alternative, filers can complete simple federal and state returns for free online at www.myfreetaxes.com, a national partnership initiative between United Way and H&R Block to annually provide free tax filing online for simple returns.

In addition, the Internal Revenue Service and the State of Colorado have extended tax filing deadlines to July 15. Although the deadlines have been extended, filers are encouraged to complete their taxes as soon as possible.

United Way of Pueblo County is continually monitoring the situation and will provide additional information regarding the continuation of the program as the risk decreases and limitations are lifted.

For more information on the Pueblo VITA Program, visit www.pueblounitedway.org/vita.