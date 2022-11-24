(PUEBLO, Colo.) — The Pueblo community braved cold temps to take part in the Pueblo YMCA Turkey Trot this Thanksgiving.

Organizers of the annual 5k said some people even surpassed their personal records while taking par, all for a good cause. Many showed out dressed to the nines in festive turkey-themed hats and costumes, and a few runners came in their inflatable t-rex costumes to chase around some turkeys!

“It’s a great opportunity for every single person in Pueblo to have the opportunity to come and do all of our wide programs, whether it’s preschool, youth sports, Camp Jackson, no single person will ever be turned away due to their inability to pay,” said Kevin Connell, Director of Marketing & Digital Media, YMCA of Pueblo.

The YMCA of Pueblo said even if you didn’t take part in the run, there is still a chance to still help out. Just visit their website at puebloymca.org.