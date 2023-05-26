(PUEBLO, Colo.) — On Friday, May 26, Pueblo Transit announced the continuation of a zero fair initiative that began in August 2022.

Pueblo Transit said it received notice of award from the Colorado Association of Transit Agencies (CASTA) for the Zero Fare for Better Air initiative. This is a continuation of the Ozone Season Transit Grant Program with the Colorado Energy Office which began 2022, and now has been expanded to include the summer months of June, July and August.

“Pueblo Transit is excited to participate in the Zero Fare for Better Air initiative again,” said Director of Pueblo Transit Ben Valdez. “We’re expanding access to events throughout the summer in June, July and August while partnering with events like Care and Share food distribution, Pueblo Pride and the Colorado State Fair.”

Zero Fare for Better Air begins Thursday, June 1. The free fare for all throughout the summer months includes both Pueblo Transit and Citi-Lift.

Pueblo Transit has partnered with local organizations throughout the summer to offer additional bus and shuttle services.

Pueblo Transit will provide shuttle services to the following events:

Food distribution events by Care and Share Food Bank: June 28, July 26 and August 23 Praise Assembly on Troy Avenue

by Care and Share Food Bank: June 28, July 26 and August 23 Pueblo Pride : Aug. 20 at Mineral Palace Park

: Aug. 20 at Mineral Palace Park The Colorado State Fair: Free bus shuttle services from downtown Pueblo Aug. 25-31 and the remainder of the State Fair

Transit riders in Pueblo will benefit from the program as riders take transit for free from June 1 through August 31, during Colorado’s high ozone season. Residents of Pueblo are encouraged to take advantage of the Zero Fare for Better Air initiative by using transit to get to work, school, an appointment or a weekend exploring the city of Pueblo.