(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The City of Pueblo has issued for the Pueblo Transit Center to remain open as a warming shelter overnight beginning Thursday, Dec. 22, continuing overnight Friday, Dec. 23 and on Saturday, Dec. 24.

Normal operation hours will occur during the day and the warming shelter provision will begin at 7:00 p.m. each evening and lasting until 6:00 a.m. at the Pueblo Transit Center. The Transit Center is located at 123 Court Street.

Mayor of Pueblo Nick Gradisar issued a declaration of temporary housing and shelter emergency for the City of Pueblo from Monday, Dec. 19, 2022, at 5:00 p.m. and ending at 7:00 a.m. on Monday, Dec. 26, 2022. This declaration is pursuant to the provision of Ordinance No. 10058.

The national weather service predicts snow, low and freezing temperatures with wind chills below zero for the period of time during the declaration. During this emergency, local churches, synagogues, mosques, temples and other religious institutions may utilize their buildings as temporary shelters for the City’s homeless.