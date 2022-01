PUEBLO, Colo. – The City of Pueblo has issued for the Pueblo Transit Center to remain open as a warming shelter overnight on Thursday, Jan. 27.

The Bus Transit Center, located at 123 Court Street, will open as an overflow emergency shelter from 7:00 p.m. until 6:30 a.m. on Friday, Jan. 28.

Temperatures are going to drop overnight, with precipitation continuing to accumulate. The transit center will be open to 25 to 30 individuals with social distancing and masks encouraged.