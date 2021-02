PUEBLO, Colo. — The City of Pueblo is opening the Pueblo Transit Center as an overflow emergency warming shelter Tuesday evening.

With expected overnight temperatures in the low teens and single digits, the City of Pueblo opens the shelter starting Tuesday through Sunday, February 14, 2021.

The Transit Center is located at 123 Court Street and can hold up to 25 people with proper social distancing protocols. The shelter will be available from 6 p.m. to 6 a.m. daily.