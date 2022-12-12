PUEBLO, Colo. (KDVR) — A proposal to ban abortion facilities in Pueblo has been tabled.

Pueblo City Council voted 4-3 Monday night to table the ordinance indefinitely, according to FOX21 reporter Austin Sack. The proposal would have made it a crime for anyone to provide abortion pills or tools needed to perform the procedure.

The ordinance passed a preliminary council vote two weeks ago. It was up for another vote on Monday night, when both supporters and opponents of the measure were set to speak.

Pueblo abortion ban pushed by Texas man

Regina Maestri, District 1 city council member, has said she modeled the ordinance after one in Hobbs, New Mexico, to help prevent abortion clinics from opening in the city.

Maestri has said that the ordinance was in response to the Reproductive Health Equity Act. The recently passed Colorado law ensures the right to an abortion in the state.

The law was sponsored by a Pueblo lawmaker: House Majority Leader Daneya Esgar. She has said that she was “surprised” by the effort and said it does not represent Pueblo’s wishes.

“Pueblo voters have repeatedly voiced their opinions at the ballot that they support a woman’s right to choose,” Esgar has told FOX31.

Maestri has said she worked with a Texas anti-abortion advocate, Mark Lee Dickson, on the measure. Esgar has previously rejected his involvement.

“Someone from Texas who doesn’t even live here has no idea about Colorado and has prided himself on marching through the country, trying to poke holes in these laws,” Esgar has said of Dickson. “I think people are going to see through that and people are going to see what he is trying to do and I think at the end of the day, we are going to be able to protect this fundamental right for Colorado’s women.”

The Colorado Attorney General’s Office said it is committed to defending the state’s abortion law and challenging any local ordinance that violates it.