Pueblo soon will have country’s largest single-customer solar farm

PUEBLO, Colo. — The country’s largest single-customer solar farm will be opening.

Xcel Energy announced a 240-megawatt solar farm that will power the Evraz North American Steel Mill in Pueblo Friday.

Evraz is scel’s largest electric company in the state and one of Pueblo’s largest employers with 1,000 workers.

The project will be about $250-million supplying Evraz with solar power through 2041.

300 construction jobs and 22 million dollars in property tax will be generated from the project.

Governor Jared Polis hopes the concept of the facility can spread to the people of Pueblo.

“Pueblo residents have been ripped off on pricing for their own energy and we truly believe this pathway to lower cost renewable energy will have benefits above and beyond this private agreement between Excel and Evraz, we truly hope to deliver relief to rate payers of Pueblo County,” Polis added.

The solar facility will take up about 1500 acres of land east of CF&I Steel.