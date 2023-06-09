(PUEBLO, Colo.) — On Friday, June 9, the City of Pueblo signed a continuation to the Sister Cities Agreement during a visit to Chihuahua, Mexico.

Mayor Nick Gradisar, City Councilor Larry Atencio and members of the Pueblo Police Department visited Chihuahua as part of a Sister Cities trip and training opportunity.

“This trip to Chihuahua has been an opportunity to explore industry and share ideas for economic development from one sister city to another,” said Mayor of Pueblo Nick Gradisar. “Additionally, Pueblo and Chihuahua have acknowledged our continued commitment to work with one another and strengthen our partnerships to benefit one another with trade, tourism, safety and more.”

The agreement was signed by both Mayor Nick Gradisar and by the Mayor of Chihuahua, Marco Antonio Bonilla Mendoza Alcalde. The City said this cooperation agreement with the sister cities of Pueblo and Chihuahua provides strength to the existing bonds of friendship and cooperation between both institutions related to economic and industrial development, culture, tourism and public safety.

Courtesy: City of Pueblo

The previous agreement was signed on April 28, 2017, and Chihuahua has been a sister city for 33 years, since March 12, 1990. A sister city is officially recognized after the highest elected or appointed official from both communities sign off on an agreement.

In addition to the Sister City relationship with Chihuahua, Pueblo has five other Sister City relationships with Bergamo, Italy; Lucca Sicula, Sicily; Maribor, Slovenia; Puebla, Mexico and Weifang, China.