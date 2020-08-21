Pueblo Sheriff’s Office warns citizens of IRS scam

PUEBLO, Colo. — The Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office is warning residents of a telephone scam in which people pretending to be IRS agents or Sheriff’s deputies demand money from their victims.

Deputies said the scammers threaten a warrant if the victims don’t pay immediately.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, the caller requests gift cards to be purchased and sent to them, or they will be issued a warrant.

The Sheriff’s Office will not make phone calls on behalf of the IRS.

If you are unsure whether the call is legitimate, hang up and call the department or agency to verify the legitimacy of the call.

If you have mistakenly given out your personal or financial information or sent money via gift cards, checks, money wire, etc., it’s recommended you contact your financial institution and get credit reports to ensure your identity has not been stolen or fraudulently used.

If you receive similar phone calls or have information about this scam, please contact the Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office at (719) 583-6250.