Pueblo Sheriff’s Office implements mandatory health screenings before entering buildings

PUEBLO, Colo. — The Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office is mandating a health screening for all employees, vendors and official visitors entering any Sheriff’s Office buildings due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

The mandate is effective immediately. The health screening will include taking the temperature of every individual permitted in the building and a review of general health questions. The purpose of the screening is to prevent the entry of ill people into the work environment, the jail and other sheriff’s office functions.

If an individual is denied access to the building based on the health screening, it is recommended they contact their medical provider for follow-up.

The following buildings under the authorization of the Sheriff will comply with the health screenings:

Pueblo County Sheriff’s Emergency Services Center, 101 W. 10th Street

Historic Courthouse, 215 W. 10th Street

Pueblo County Detention Center, 909 Court Street

The Dennis Maes Judicial Building, 501 Elizabeth St.

The Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office Annex, 920 N. Main St.

Pueblo County Sheriff’s Pueblo West Office, 320 S. Joe Martinez Blvd.

Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office Community Re-Entry Program, 720 N. Main St., Suite 110

“This directive was put in place to help prevent the spread of COVID-19 and more importantly, to protect our employees, the inmates and our community,” said Sheriff Kirk M. Taylor. “Because the majority of our employees still have to report to work, we want to give them and their families peace of mind as they do their jobs during this unprecedented time.”

In addition to the health screenings, sheriff’s employees are adhering to the directives of frequent hand washing with soap, coughing or sneezing into elbow or tissue, avoid touching their eyes and mouth, frequently cleaning of surfaces and social distancing.