Pueblo Sheriff’s Captain elected to Board of Rocky Mountain FBI National Academy Association

PUEBLO, Colo. — Pueblo County Sheriff’s Captain Leroy Mora recently was elected to the board of the Rocky Mountain Chapter of FBI National Academy Associates.

Mora was elected as second vice-president of the association, which is composed of nearly 600 members from Colorado and Wyoming who have graduated from a session of the national academy program.

He will be sworn into office in January 2020.

Mora is the first member from the Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office to be elected to the FBI NAA board. He graduated from the National Academy in 2014.

The FBI NAA provides communities and the law enforcement profession with the highest level of expertise, training, education and information sharing.

Mora’s election to the board will require a four-year commitment. In 2020, Mora will serve as second vice president and advance to first vice president in 2021, president in 2022 and finally, past president in 2023. By serving on the Rocky Mountain Region board, Mora will have the opportunity in the future to seek a position on the national FBI Academy Association board, if he chooses.

A primary task Mora will undertake as a new officer will be to recruit youth to attend the Youth Leadership Training program of the FBI Academy. He also will be responsible for selecting the attendees to that leadership program.

“This is a great opportunity for Captain Mora to be a part of the board for this prestigious organization,” said Pueblo County Sheriff’ Kirk M. Taylor, who is a graduate of the 237th class of the FBI Academy. “The leadership and training opportunities he will receive will benefit himself and the Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office.”

In addition to Taylor and Mora, three other current members of the Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office are graduates of the FBI National Academy. They are Undersheriff J.R. Hall, Law Enforcement Bureau Chief David Lucero and Emergency Services Bureau Captain Paul Toth.