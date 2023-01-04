(PUEBLO, Colo.) — Pueblo County Sheriff elect David J. Lucero recently announced the permanent appointment of Steve Bryant as Undersheriff and the promotions of four other employees as well as some organizational changes.

“This is a proud moment for me to be able to announce these promotions, the first of my tenure as your sheriff,” said Pueblo County Sheriff David J. Lucero. “We are fortunate to have so many outstanding employees at the PCSO and I’m proud to be able to promote these fine individuals to leadership positions in our agency.”

Lucero was elected Sheriff in November but has been serving in the role as the appointed Sheriff since October, following the retirement of longtime Sheriff Kirk M. Taylor. Lucero will be sworn in as Sheriff January 10. In the meantime, Lucero has begun the process of filling some of the leadership vacancies brought about by Taylor’s retirement.

According to a press release from PCSO, Bryant had been acting Undersheriff since October, filling the position vacated by Lucero, when he was appointed Sheriff. Other promotions announced by Lucero are Jeremy Bacor promoted to captain, John Romo promoted to Lieutenant and Aleah Hawkins and Jeff Alfonso, both promoted to sergeant. All promotions were effective December 1.

Lucero said it’s a privilege and honor for him to appoint Bryant, a longtime, dedicated PCSO employee, to fill the No. 2 position in the agency.

“Undersheriff Bryant is the type of leader who consistently instills the highest level of integrity and professionalism among all those he leads,” said Lucero. “He has the experience, knowledge and ability to help lead this agency into the future. I look forward to seeing the positive impact he is going to have as Undersheriff.”

Lucero also announced he is combining the Emergency Services Bureau with the Law Enforcement Bureau. Mark Mears, who had been Chief of the Emergency Services Bureau and

acting Chief of Law Enforcement, has assumed the permanent position of Chief of Law Enforcement and Emergency Services.

In another move, Lucero re-assigned Captain Felix Gallardo to Emergency Services. Gallardo previously had been captain at the Dennis Maes Judicial Building. Sgt. Bethany Solano, who had been a patrol sergeant, has been named Inspector in internal affairs.