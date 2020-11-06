Pueblo School District 70 wants families to prepare for more in-person learning restrictions if COVID-19 conditions don’t improve

PUEBLO, Colo. — Pueblo School District 70 (D70) wants families to prepare for the possibility of returning to limited hybrid or remote learning if Pueblo County’s current COVID-19 conditions do not begin to show improvement.

D70 officials are anticipating a move on the State of Colorado COVID dial to the “orange” level.

The Pueblo Department of Public Health and Environment officials agree that it is still possible to operate in the current learning model, but are concerned the high rate of community spread is putting a strain on the ability to maintain safe environments and provide a continuity of education for all students.

Pueblo County is ending its 6th straight week of positive case growth.

As of Friday morning, Pueblo county’s 14-day average case rate was more than 560 cases per 100,000 people. When the district announced the Return-to-School plan in July, the rate was less than 75 cases per 100,000 people.

“All of this data points us in the wrong direction,” Public Information Officer Todd Seip told the Board. “Positive cases are increasing exponentially, hospitalizations are up, and the positivity rate continues to climb in Pueblo County. These 3 metrics alone should move Pueblo County into the Stay-at-Home level.”

Seip urged families to watch the State of Colorado health department’s COVID-19 dashboard at https://covid19.colorado.gov/data/covid-19-dial/covid-19-dial-dashboard. When the dial moves to ORANGE for Pueblo county, District officials will consider their next response.

Moving quickly to remote learning when a COVID-19 case is detected, along with the district’s other safety protocols, has helped minimize outbreaks within schools, the district said, noting that District and local health officials are not seeing the virus spread in schools.

“I really want to emphasize something. Our cases have yet to produce an in-building transmission spread. Even though the county cases are going up, up and up, we’ve shown our mitigation strategies are proving to work. That said, our goal is to create a situation that is manageable, and sustainable,” said Director of Student Services Greg Keasling. “Our school nurses, school principals, and my team are working seven days a week, doing our best to stay ahead in the game – which is to keep kids in school.”

“I need our community, our parents and our students to understand something important; Some things are simply out of our control. Our fear is that if COVID cases overwhelm us, or begin to start spreading in schools, our only option left will be to move students to remote learning for a few weeks to slow the spread”

Superintendent Ed Smith reiterated in-district mitigation strategies: “COVID is not being transmitted in our school. It’s because people – our staff and students – are listening and following guidelines. They are wearing masks and keeping their distance. The strategy developed by the team continues to be successful and keeps working.”

The district continues to urge the community to do its part to reduce the spread of COVID- 19 and help keep schools open by following the three W’s: Wear a mask, Watch your distance and Wash your hands. And reminds staff and students to stay home if they are feeling sick or waiting for test results.

Keasling asked parents and staff to be ready for a change. “We believe that kids need to be in school. We want kids in school, but that could change at a moment’s notice, and the community should be ready.”

“This is a community effort,” cited Seip. “Closing our schools will not by itself stop the rise in cases. But unfortunately, the rise in local cases may ultimately result in the schools moving to remote learning.”