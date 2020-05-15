Pueblo School District 60 releases sneak peek of virtual graduation ceremony

PUEBLO, Colo. — Pueblo School District 60 has released a video on social media promoting their upcoming virtual graduation ceremonies that shows how special this year’s commencement exercises will be for students.

The school district has worked closely with the public health department to create an innovative approach to honor graduates during these challenging times.

The virtual graduation will take place on the same dates and times as the already scheduled 2020 Graduation.

Plans for the virtual ceremony include:

Five separate professionally-produced graduation videos for each school, keeping all the same elements of traditional graduations.

Students will be filmed walking on stage and receiving their diploma while wearing cap-and-gown. Students are scheduled to be filmed in groups of six at a time, observing all social-distancing guidelines.

All speeches that would’ve taken place during a traditional graduation (valedictorian, salutatorian, student body president, etc.)

Recognitions of gold and silver cords, including academic excellence awards like the Four Pillars and the Lamp of Knowledge, and those that also are receiving Associate’s degrees alongside their diplomas.

School-specific musical performances, submitted by each school.

WIll be premiered on the District 60 Vimeo page as well as Comcast Channel 18 at each school’s originally scheduled times: Paragon/Dutch Clark: Thursday, May 28, 6 p.m. Centennial High School: Friday, May 29, 3 p.m. Central High School: Friday, May 29, 7 p.m. South High School: Saturday, May 30, 8 a.m. East High School: Saturday, May 30, noon

Graduation videos will be replayed on Comcast channel 18 throughout the summer, and will be permanently archived on the District 60 Vimeo page, where families will also have the option of viewing the entire video at any time.

The staff at each of our high schools and our district administrative team have worked day and night to put together something special for our students and their family members to enjoy. It is with great anticipation that we await the premiere of each ceremony in a couple of weeks.

