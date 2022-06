PUEBLO, Colo. — A Pueblo staple is closing its doors after 70 years serving the community.

Passkey Restaurant, known for its Italian sausage sandwiches, is closing its Abriendo Avenue location indefinitely. The location officially closed on Tuesday afternoon.

FOX21 News spoke to employees at the restaurant who confirmed today was their final day in business.

The two other Pass Key locations on Highway 50 and Northern Avenue will remain open.