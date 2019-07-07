Boil advisory lifted for Pueblo residents after water main break

PUEBLO, Colo. — After a water main break Saturday evening, the Pueblo Board of Water Works said some residents had to boil water or use alternative water sources until a water quality test came back Sunday evening.

The boil order was lifted after test results showed no sign of contaminants. Customers within the affected area can now resume normal water use.

The water board said Fourth Street remains closed between Court Street and Grand Avenue while repairs are completed, but that both Court and Grand remain fully open.