Pueblo Rescue Mission opens, already at capacity

PUEBLO, Colo. — The Pueblo Rescue Mission opened Jan. 28, 2020 after years of not having a permanent shelter in town.

“It’s great, it’s overwhelming, emotional,” Shelter director Kathy Cline said.

Cline said the second night they were already at capacity on the men’s side.

They have beds for 100, 70 men and 30 women. Each person who gets a bed has to agree to take advantage of the program to seek out stable housing.

The homeless shelter in Pueblo is officially open. I spoke to memebers of the community about what they think. Watch @FOX21News tonight. pic.twitter.com/IdwlUFqLsM — CMoore News® (Carly Moore) (@CMoore_News) January 30, 2020

Cline said that’s the main difference between this new facility and a warming shelter, the case management opportunities hoping to get people from homelessness to housing.

“It isn’t just a shelter, it’s an actual program where [we] can actually get on their feet and into a housing program,” said a man staying at the shelter. “It’s a godsend for this city.”

One business owner in the community said it’s about time.

“At least they have somewhere to go when they don’t have places to go, we’ve had people living in our trees,” said Robert Renteria, owner of Embroidery Plus Quick Print.

>>Tap here for more information on the Pueblo Rescue Mission.