(PUEBLO, Colo.) — On Wednesday, Dec. 20, the Pueblo Department of Public Health and Environment (PDPHE) announced a testing program for neighbors in Pueblo County that will detect PFAS (Per- and Polyfluoroalkyl Substances).

According to PDPHE, the grant-funded program aims to test for possible PFAS chemicals in surface waters and wells near potential sources of contamination within Pueblo County.

The program aims to test up to 165 private wells across Pueblo County between January and June 2024. Neighbors who are interested in no-cost well water testing are encouraged to contact PDPHE to check eligibility for the program.

Courtesy: Pueblo Department of Public Health and Environment

What are PFAS?

PFAS are a group of man-made chemicals commonly used in a variety of products for their water- and grease-resistant properties. Found in items such as non-stick cookware, water-resistant fabrics, and firefighting foams, Public Health is focusing on these chemicals due to their persistence in the environment and their potential long term health effects.

What if PFAS chemicals are found?

If PFAS chemicals are found during testing, the EPA recommends using a granular activated carbon filter or reverse osmosis to reduce or remove the compounds. PDPHE urged neighbors to be sure to confirm that filters are certified to meet ANSI/NSF Standards 53 or 58, as these filters have been tested and shown to significantly reduce the levels of PFAS contamination in drinking water.

How to Get Your Well Tested

Concerned residents can complete a form to determine eligibility to receive well testing through the Pueblo Department of Public Health and Environment’s website or by calling (719) 583-4307 (Extension 8).

More information, fact sheets, and filter options are available at pueblohealth.org/pfas.