(PUEBLO, Colo.) — The Pueblo Police Department (PPD) is warning the public of a scam in which real law enforcement officer’s names are being used to solicit money.

PPD posted on Twitter about the scam, and said scammers are using the names of real officers in the community and asking for money to clear warrants for Failing to Appear for Jury Duty.

PPD said the department will never ask anyone to pay any fees or fines over the phone, especially not with gift cards. When victims provide the numbers on the gift cards, the suspects have received the money with no way for law enforcement to track the transactions.

If you are ever in doubt about a call from an alleged law enforcement agency, PPD encourages you to contact that agency directly to confirm.

Pueblo Police Dispatch can be reached at (719) 553-2502 and the Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office can be reached at (719) 583-6230.