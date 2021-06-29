Pueblo Police searching for vandalism suspect(s)

PUEBLO, Colo. — Pueblo police are asking for your help in identifying the individual(s) involved in a property damage case Monday.

According to the Pueblo Police Department, during the early morning hours on Monday, there were three separate tagging incidents.

In the first, police report that the gold sign in front of the Pueblo Christopher Columbus Monument was tagged with the word “Genocider”.

Source: @PuebloPolice1

In another incident, the side of a coffee shop located on Union Avenue was tagged with the statement, “The homeless sleep 4 blocks away from your favorite Riverwalk spot.”

Source: @PuebloPolice1

In the final incident, a wall in front of the Center for American Values was tagged with the word “Exploitation”.

Source: @PuebloPolice1

Officers say in total, the vandalism caused more than $2,000 in damage to the property.

If you have any information, you are asked to call Detective Mathews at (719) 553-2927. To remain anonymous, contact Pueblo Crime Stoppers @ 542-STOP (542-7867) or www.pueblocrimestoppers.com. If your information leads to a felony arrest, you could be eligible for a cash reward.