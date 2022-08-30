PUEBLO, Colo. — The Pueblo Police Department (PPD) is asking for the public’s help identifying a suspect in a July attack that remains unsolved.

According to PPD, the attack happened on July 19, 2022 on the walking trail near the W. 4th Street bridge.

The victim told police he was walking his dog around 6:30 a.m. when the suspect struck him in the head with a metal “T” shaped rod. When the victim turned around, the suspect swung the rod again and hit the victim on his left hand. The victim said he did not know the suspect.

The suspect is described as a Hispanic man, approximately 5’6″ tall and heavyset, with short dark hair and possibly a mustache. He was wearing a Colorado Avalanche hockey jersey and possibly shorts.

The suspect was last seen westbound on W. Corona Avenue.

PPD released video on Tuesday of the suspected attacker on their Twitter account.

If you believe you recognize the suspect or can contribute any information on this case, contact Detective Prado at (719) 696-2603 or Pueblo Crime Stoppers at (719) 542-7867.