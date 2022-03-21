PUEBLO, Colo. — The Pueblo Police Department (PPD) is sharing the story of a fallen officer who was killed over a century ago.

According to the Pueblo Police Department’s website, Officer Frederick H. Barner was killed on March 21, 1909 moments after arresting two burglary suspects. After making the arrests, Barner walked the two suspects to a nearby police call box at 10th and Grand.

As he opened the box to call for a patrol wagon, one of the men stepped back, drew a gun and shot Barner in the chest.

The men fled east on 10th Street and disappeared into vacant lots near the Grand Hotel. A nearby detective heard the shot and soon found Barner dead with a gunshot wound to his heart.

Barner’s death sparked a manhunt. Although many men were rounded up, most were released due to a lack of evidence.

Police believe Barner had possibly captured two members of a gang that had been burglarizing residences along Grand Avenue. One suspect, Felis Martinez, was arrested and charged. Witnesses identified him by his description and a hat that was found at the scene.

However, Las Animas County Undersheriff Kreegar later came to Pueblo and interviewed Martinez. Based on that interview, Kreegar determined Martinez was innocent. Martinez was later released and no one was ever convicted in the death of Officer Barner.

Barner was buried in the ‘Elks Rest’ at Roselawn Cemetery. He left behind a wife and three boys, his parents, five sisters, and one brother.