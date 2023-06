(PUEBLO, Colo.) — The Pueblo Police Department (PPD) is telling the public to avoid the area of North Elizabeth Street near US-50 as police deal with a barricaded suspect.

PPD reported at around 1:08 p.m. on Monday, June 12, for the public to avoid the 4300 block of N. Elizabeth St. between the intersections of Patty Drive and Fortino Boulevard.

Police said they are dealing with a barricaded suspect and will update the community when the situation has been resolved.