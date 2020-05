PUEBLO, Colo. — Pueblo Police needs help finding a woman. They are looking for 36-year-old, Casey Plascencia.

Plascencia is a missing person last seen on Tuesday in Pueblo, Colorado.

Plascencia drives a 2008 White GMC Acadia CO plate UCQ470.

If anyone has any information on the whereabouts of Casey Plascencia, you are encouraged to

contact Detective Gustin at 719-240-1341. If you would like to remain anonymous, contact Pueblo

Crime Stoppers @ 542-STOP (542-7867) or www.pueblocrimestoppers.com.