Pueblo Police mourn long-time SRO officer

PUEBLO, Colo. — The Pueblo Police Department is mourning the loss of retired Corporal David Jacober.

On Tuesday, Corporal Jacober passed away after a year-long battle with cancer, according to the police department.

Corporal Jacober served the City of Pueblo and the Pueblo Police Department for over 18 years. He retired on March 31, 2019. The department said he played an integral role in the establishment of the department’s Unmanned Aerial System (drone) Unit.