Pueblo Police mourn long-time SRO officer

PUEBLO, Colo. — The Pueblo Police Department is mourning the loss of retired Corporal David Jacober.
On Tuesday, Corporal Jacober passed away after a year-long battle with cancer, according to the police department.
Corporal Jacober served the City of Pueblo and the Pueblo Police Department for over 18 years. He retired on March 31, 2019. The department said he played an integral role in the establishment of the department’s Unmanned Aerial System (drone) Unit.
“Corporal Jacober was loved by his family at the police department and by the students he mentored while serving as a long-time school resource officer at Central High School. He touched many lives while serving as a police officer. The men and women of the Pueblo Police Department appreciate the support that the community has shown to David during his courageous battle with cancer. He will be deeply missed by all who knew him.”Pueblo Police Department