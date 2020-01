PUEBLO, Colo. — Police are asking for the public’s help finding a missing teen girl who may be in danger.

Police said Jeriqah Arpan, 14, was last seen on Friday at a friend’s house. The last communication with her was a Snapchat post she sent to her mom on Saturday.

Police said Jeriqah may have had a domestic violence situation with her teen boyfriend on Saturday.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call police at 719-553-2502.