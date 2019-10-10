Pueblo Police host drug take back event

FILE – In this Aug. 29, 2018, file photo, oxycodone pills are displayed in New York. Newly released federal data shows how drugmakers and distributors increased shipments of opioid painkillers across the U.S. as the nation’s addiction crisis accelerated from 2006 to 2012. (AP Photo/Mark Lennihan, File)

PUEBLO — October 26 marks National Prescription Drug Take Back day for anyone who needs to dispose of unused or expired prescription drugs.

Pueblo Police will host a local event on that day in their parking lot at 200 South Main from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

National Prescription Drug Take Back day was created to provide a safe and convenient way to get rid of prescription drugs, while reducing the potential risk of drug abuse.

Pueblo PD asks that participants refrain from dropping off thermometers containing mercury, needles or sharps, oxygen containers, chemotherapy/radioactive substances, pressurized containers, or illegal drugs.