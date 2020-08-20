Pueblo police arrest suspect in overnight shooting

PUEBlO, Colo. — A 32-year-old man has been arrested following a shooting near Sunset Park Elementary School, early Thursday morning.

According to police around 12:38 a.m., while out on patrol, police saw a car speeding southbound on Lake Avenue, stopping at a hospital. Police say the driver had blood all over his face and hands and was yelling for help, indicating he had been shot in the face.

After an investigation, Orlando Duran was identified as the shooter. Duran was arrested on Attempted 1st Degree Homicide charges with additional charges still possible.

Officers say the suspect’s car approached the victim and shot at him several times.

The victim was taken to a hospital in Colorado Springs with serious but non-life-threatening

injuries.

If you have any information about this incident, you are asked to call Detective Gravatt at (719) 553-3254.