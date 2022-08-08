PUEBLO, Colo. — Pueblo Police Department shared the dates of their upcoming community meetings.

PPD announced the dates for the next three community meetings happening in August and September.

August 11, 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. Pueblo Memorial Hall 1 City Hall Pl.

August 25, 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. Pueblo Christian Center 1605 S. Pueblo Blvd.

September 1, 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. Central High School 216 E. Orman Ave.

Residents and Business owners are welcome to attend. For more information contact Officer Megan Chapman at mchapman@pueblo.us or 719-553-3378.