PUEBLO, Colo. — Pueblo Police Department shared the dates of their upcoming community meetings.
PPD announced the dates for the next three community meetings happening in August and September.
August 11, 6 p.m. to 7 p.m.
Pueblo Memorial Hall
1 City Hall Pl.
August 25, 6 p.m. to 7 p.m.
Pueblo Christian Center
1605 S. Pueblo Blvd.
September 1, 6 p.m. to 7 p.m.
Central High School
216 E. Orman Ave.
Residents and Business owners are welcome to attend. For more information contact Officer Megan Chapman at mchapman@pueblo.us or 719-553-3378.