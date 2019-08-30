Pueblo opens a new pet food bank

PUEBLO, Colo. — A new pet food bank is officially open. Anyone can come to the pet pantry and get food for their furry friends.

The pantry will be open the last Thursday of every month. There are no income requirements or spay or neuter requirements.

The pantry is located on West Pueblo Boulevard inside Lynn Gardens Baptist Church.

“We get all kinds of donations in other fashions,” said Southern County Regional Manager Betty Riggin. “Today we had all kinds of treats, toys, medicine so if we get that we bring that to the food pantry and have clients pick it up.”

4500 pounds of dog and cat food were given out on the first day alone.