Pueblo officer catches Pueblo Safe Streets fugitive

PUEBLO, Colo — Pueblo police officer Jon Vicars was on call when he had a run-in with a Pueblo Safe Streets fugitive.

Officer Vicars was on a call at a northside motel when he saw a man walk out of a motel room.

The man immediately ran back into the room once he spotted Officer Vicars, but it was too late. Officer Vicars recognized the Pueblo Safe Streets fugitive, as Angelo Chavez.

The officer wasn’t able to get Chavez back out of the motel room, but Officer Vicars was already prepared for that. He wrote up a search warrant and got it signed by a judge, all in the nick of time.

Officers made their way into the motel room and arrested Angelo Chavez on two felony warrants for Burglary/Assault and Vehicular Eluding.