PUEBLO, Colo. — Pueblo Memorial Hall has updated its security procedures and will no longer allow most bags in during ticketed events.

Pueblo Memorial Hall has implemented a clear bag policy. The new rule goes into effect immediately and is said to provide a more safe and secure environment for guests.

Clear Bag Policy

Pueblo Memorial Hall strongly encourages guests to avoid bringing bags of any type. However, several types of bags will be permitted for ticketed events. Approved bags include:

One-gallon clear plastic freezer bags that are no larger than 12” x 12” x 6”

Clear plastic totes that are no larger than 12” x 12” x “6”

Small clutch style purses that are no larger than 4.5” x 6.5”

Some exceptions will be made for medical necessities on a case-by-case basis.

Pueblo Memorial Hall reserves the right to disallow any bag to enter the building for any reason. All guests entering the facility for a ticketed event will be screened upon entry.

Pueblo Memorial Hall also updated its list of prohibited items which includes:

No outside food or beverage

No weapons (knives, pepper spray, and other aerosols, key rings/key chains for self-defense, stun guns, any concealed weapons, firearms, etc., and any ammunition or accessories to weapons)

No bags that do not conform to the clear bag policy.

No professional cameras

No laser pointers

No air horns or sound mechanisms that would cause distraction to audience

No signage

No Animals (Service dog permitted with proper documentation)

No inflatable objects

Unapproved handouts

Medical and diaper bags 14” x 14”x 6” or smaller are permitted

Guests can view more information about these policies by clicking here or calling the box office at 719-583-4961.