PUEBLO, Colo. — Pueblo Mayor Nick Gradisar is imposing an overnight curfew in an effort to help slow the spread of the coronavirus.

The mayor made the announcement Thursday. The curfew will be in effect from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. nightly from 10 p.m. Friday until 5 a.m. on November 13. No unessential travel will be allowed during these hours.

Violations of the curfew could lead to a municipal citation with a fine and jail time, according to the mayor.

This story will be updated.