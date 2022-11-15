(PUEBLO, Colo.) — Amid freezing temperatures and forecasts of prolonged cold, Pueblo Mayor Nick Gradisar declared a temporary housing and shelter emergency on Tuesday, Nov. 15.

The declaration is pursuant to City Ordinance No. 10058, and commenced at 5:00 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 15. The declaration ends at 7 a.m. on Sunday, Nov. 21.

During this emergency, local churches, synagogues, mosques, temples and other religious institutions may utilize their buildings as temporary shelters for the city’s homeless. The national weather service predicts low and freezing temperatures for the period of time during the declaration.