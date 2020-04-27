Pueblo man plays same lotto numbers for 30 years, wins $1 million twice in one day; Plus two more win

PUEBLO, Colo. – The Colorado Lottery has seen a very winning week.

“Joe B.” has been playing the same numbers with the Colorado Lottery for 30 years. His consistency and commitment paid off on March 25 when he won not one, but two Powerball jackpots of $1 million, claimed on Friday.

A $1 million and $2 million winning Powerball ticket was sold in the Wednesday, April 25, drawing.

The March 25 winning tickets were sold at the 7-Eleven at 926 Lake Ave. and the Loaf and Jug at 2050 Lake Ave. in Pueblo. The two April 25 winning Powerball tickets were sold at 7-Eleven at 5 Widefield Blvd. at Fontaine in Colorado Springs, and the $2 million winning ticket was sold at Alta Convenience at 2801 N. Elizabeth in Pueblo.

High-tier winners of over $10,000 can claim by appointment only at a touch-free, drive-thru claims window in Pueblo. Winners can call 800-999-2959 to set an appointment to process their winnings. Players may also claim prizes by mail.