(PUEBLO, Colo.) — The COVID-19 community testing site at the Pueblo Mall will close on Dec. 30, when the site’s lease expires.

According to the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment (CDPHE), demand for testing at community sites across the state has dropped consistently over the last several months and sites statewide are currently using less than 6% of the overall capacity. CDPHE said they are closely monitoring testing needs, disease transmission, and hospital capacity to be able to respond appropriately.

“Coloradans have transitioned away from relying on large community testing sites and toward testing at home with widely available at-home rapid tests, health care providers, or local retail pharmacies,” said Dr. Emily Travanty, CDPHE Laboratory Director. “CDPHE continues to monitor demand at testing sites across the state as we continue to implement the testing transition plans outlined in the Polis administration’s Colorado’s Next Chapter: Our Roadmap to Moving Forward.”

Free at-home tests are available at more than 200 distribution centers across the state, including six in the Pueblo Mall area:

Coloradans can also order free tests through the federal at-home testing program. Insurance companies and health plans are required to cover eight free over-the-counter at-home tests per covered person per month.

Additionally, many Colorado pharmacies offer low or no-cost testing options and those participating in the Community Access to Testing (ICATT) program offer no-cost testing for people without insurance, including locations listed below. Pharmacies may offer rapid tests, lab-based PCR tests, or both.

These locations take insurance, but tests are offered at no-cost to those who are symptomatic or exposed. Most pharmacies only offer testing for patients aged 3 years and older. Parents and guardians of very young children should talk to their child’s health care provider about testing.

Pharmacies and testing sites with low or no-cost testing options in the Pueblo downtown area include:

Quest Diagnostics (1600 N. Grand Ave, Pueblo, CO 81003)

Walgreens (1013 Bonforte Blvd., Pueblo, CO 81008)

Walgreens (1520 W. 4th St. Pueblo, CO 81004)

Walgreens (1811 W. US Hwy. 50, Pueblo, CO 81008)

Walgreens (2900 W. Northern Ave., Pueblo, CO 81005)

Color Health – El Rodeo Meat Market (1301 Lake Ave, Pueblo, CO 81004)

Coloradans who feel sick should test and contact their health care provider if they test positive to see if COVID-19 medicine is right for them.