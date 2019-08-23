Pueblo looks to improve air quality

Pueblo, CO — The city of Pueblo is going green with hopes of cleaning up Colorado’s air.

Environmental researchers plan on releasing a state by state report comparing the growth of key clean energy technologies.

The report will compare Colorado’s progress with other states taking a look at five areas: wind energy, solar energy, electricity energy efficiency programs, electric cars, and energy storage.

Researchers want Coloradans to take advantage of the sunshine that we see almost every day of the year.

“In Colorado, we actually increased wind production 3 fold and solar 18 fold since 2009, which ranks us 8th in wind and 12th in solar nationally,” said Climate Organizer Emily Strudenberg.

They hope this report inspires a little healthy state by state competition.