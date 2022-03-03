PUEBLO, Colo. — Face masks are no longer required to be worn by the public while inside Pueblo City-County Library District (PCCLD) buildings, effective immediately.

This loosening of the library district’s COVID-19 protocols is a result of the decrease in Pueblo County’s COVID-19 cases, stated a press release from PCCLD.

Libraries will also begin to distribute at-home rapid tests beginning Friday. A total of four test kits per person can be picked up during library business hours at all PCCLD locations.

Additionally, the libraries will once again allow the public to use meeting rooms. Rooms no longer have social distancing capacity limits and are available for in-person and after-hours events. To reserve a room visit the website HERE.

Due to ongoing renovations, meeting rooms at the Robert Hoag Rawlings Public Library are not available to the public at this time.

PCCLD continues to provide KN95 Masks at all library locations, with a limit of five masks per person, according to the release.

Rapid test kits and KN95 masks are free and available while supplies last; no proof of ID or library card is needed; kits and masks must be picked up in person.

Test kits and KN95 masks can be picked up during library hours at the following library locations: