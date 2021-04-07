Pueblo leaders asking for input on how to spend federal COVID relief money

PUEBLO, Colo. — The city of Pueblo is giving its residents an opportunity to make recommendations on how the city should spend the $36.7 million in relief money it expects to receive from the federal government over the next two years.

The money is part of the $1.9 trillion COVID relief bill approved by Congress and signed by President Joe Biden last month. Funding will be distributed over the next two years and must be used by December 31, 2024.

Using federal guidelines, Mayor Nick Gradisar identified seven pillars of focus: individuals and households, tourism and hospitality, youth, nonprofits, small business, infrastructure, and community resilience. The major will implement working groups for each pillar, according to the city.

Gradisar has planned five town halls for residents to “make suggestions for immediate stabilization and sustainable recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic,” according to the city.

Four of the meetings are in-person, and one is virtual. All Pueblo residents are invited to attend.

The town halls are:

Tuesday, April 20

10 a.m. at Steelworks Center of the West, 215 Canal Street

6 p.m. at Rawlings Library – Ryals Room, 100 E. Abriendo Avenue

Wednesday, April 21

6 p.m. at La Gente Youth Sports, 2804 E. 12th Street

Thursday, April 22

6 p.m., virtually on Zoom

Meeting ID: 985 3808 2347; Passcode 192458

Friday, April 23