Pueblo launches Pueblo PLACE for online permitting, licensing and code enforcement

PUEBLO, Colo. — The City of Pueblo has officially launched Pueblo PLACE, a service that provides online access for permitting, licensing and code enforcement.

“Previously citizens completed this process in person, and it was cumbersome to go from each department and receive a signature, submit information and wait to receive approval,” said Mayor of Pueblo Nick Gradisar. “Now Puebloans can do business in an easier more efficient manner, all online. Our IT department worked to bring this portal to life and now this allows each of the departments to work more collaboratively across the city.”

Citizens can access Pueblo PLACE at www.pueblo.us/place, which directs individuals to the City Clerk, Code Enforcement, Pueblo Fire Department, Planning and Community Development, Public Works and Housing and Citizen Services. Pueblo PLACE allows for online payments which include credit cards and E-Checks accepted through Stripe processing.

Currently the City of Pueblo partners with Pueblo Regional Building and Pueblo Department of Public Health and Environment with inspections that are included in much of the process for permitting and licensing for businesses. Other partner agencies throughout the city and Pueblo County have plans to join Pueblo PLACE in the future.

Pueblo PLACE allows for the public to stay updated throughout the process online with an interactive dashboard which is created with an email address for a viewpoint ID. If an individual does not have an email address, one can be created with a cell phone number which has an email address attached to it.

The dashboard provides customer assistance for troubleshooting, reporting a problem or contacting a department directly to assist with the process. Individuals may also monitor progress of their inquiries, permits, orders or other needs all through the dashboard and receive notifications directly to their email.

The City Clerk’s office, in partnership with the Southern Colorado Small Business Development Center (SBDC), will be hosting an online webinar on how to apply and renew Liquor, Marijuana, and Tobacco licenses through Pueblo PLACE on Tuesday, Feb. 22 at 10 a.m. Individuals can register online at Register (coloradosbdc.org) and the course will be recorded and made available via the City of Pueblo website www.pueblo.us.

For more information about the course, contact the City Clerk’s office 719-553-2669.