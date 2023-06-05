(PUEBLO, Colo.) — The Pueblo Summer Solstice Festival and Lantern Parade has a new location for 2023.

On Saturday, June 17, 2023, the Pueblo Friends of the Arkansas River will be hosting their annual Summer Solstice Festival and Lantern Parade. This year the celebration will be from 4 p.m. – 10 p.m. and held at Runyon Lake due to the construction scheduled for Pillar Park’s parking lot.

This free community event will have a local artisan market with 30+ booths, live music, activities for the family and plenty more. There will also be a beer garden and local food trucks on site to purchase food and drinks.

The lantern parade will begin around 7:30 p.m. and head around the northeast trail at Runyon Lake. The community is welcome to join this free public event, bring a lantern and celebrate the longest day of the year in the Summer Solstice.