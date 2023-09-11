(PUEBLO, Colo.) — The 29th Annual Chile and Frijoles Festival begins on Thursday, Sept. 21 with the Chili and Salsa Showdown.

According to the Greater Pueblo Chamber of Commerce, the showdown will feature 11 celebrity judges, from Colorado-based news broadcasters to high-profile chefs from the Rocky Mountain region.

The judges will pick the best green chili, red chili, and salsa in both a non-commercial and commercial round. Judging will be based on five categories including; flavor, appeal, balance, ingredients, and texture.

The showdown will be held at the Pueblo Convention Center. The commercial round will take place at 9:15 a.m. on Thursday with in-person registration and drop-offs happening from 8:30 a.m. to 9 a.m. The non-commercial round will begin at 1:15 p.m. with in-person registration and drop-off taking place from 12:30 p.m. to 1 p.m.

According to the Greater Pueblo Chamber of Commerce, all entries must use Certified Pueblo Green or Red Chiles to be able to participate in the competition. An awards ceremony will take place Friday, Sept. 22 at the El Pueblo Museum stage at 6 p.m. Cash prizes and gifts will be awarded to the top performers in each category.