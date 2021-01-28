Pueblo K-8 school evacuated due to threat

PUEBLO, Colo. — Goodnight School in Pueblo is being evacuated Thursday morning due to a threat made to the school, according to District 60.
Parents are asked to pick up their students from the State Fair Events Center starting at 10 a.m. Parents, guardians, or emergency contacts should bring proof of photo identification, and be listed as an approved contact on the student’s file before students are released. Parents are asked to use the Beulah entrance of the State Fairgrounds and use door two upon arrival.
The district said all students are safe, and they’re asking for patience as they work to reunite students with their parents.
The district sent the following note to parents:
Attention Goodnight K-8 Parents,
This is an important message to inform you that, due to a threat made to the Goodnight school, we have transported all Goodnight students to the State Fair Events Center and will be conducting a parent reunification process. All students are safe and we are acting in an abundance of caution at this time.
We will be releasing Goodnight K-8 students to parents beginning at 10:00 from the State Fair Events Center.
Parents, guardians, or emergency contacts should bring proof of photo identification, and be listed as an approved contact on the student’s file before students are released. Please use the Beulah entrance of the State Fairgrounds and use door two upon arrival.
Again, all students are safe and accounted for. Anyone picking up a student should provide proof of identification, and be listed as an approved contact on the student’s file before students are released.
We are acting in an abundance of caution and appreciate your patience as our school works through this parent reunification process.Pueblo School District 60