Pueblo K-8 school evacuated due to threat

PUEBLO, Colo. — Goodnight School in Pueblo is being evacuated Thursday morning due to a threat made to the school, according to District 60.

Parents are asked to pick up their students from the State Fair Events Center starting at 10 a.m. Parents, guardians, or emergency contacts should bring proof of photo identification, and be listed as an approved contact on the student’s file before students are released. Parents are asked to use the Beulah entrance of the State Fairgrounds and use door two upon arrival.

The district said all students are safe, and they’re asking for patience as they work to reunite students with their parents.

The district sent the following note to parents: