A water main break at the intersection of Baltimore Avenue and Kachina Drive Monday afternoon. / Photo courtesy Pueblo Police Department

PUEBLO, Colo. — A Pueblo intersection is closed due to a water main break Monday afternoon.

Pueblo police said the break happened at the intersection of Baltimore Avenue and Kachina Drive.

Only southbound Baltimore Avenue is open to traffic. The intersection is closed in all other directions.

Police said there is extensive damage to the roadway, so it’s not clear when the intersection will reopen.