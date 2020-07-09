Pueblo: Hot and dry weather going to rule the forecast

PUEBLO, Colo. — FOX21’S Storm Team forecasting seven consecutive days of 100+ degree weather, something southern Colorado doesn’t see very often.

“The last time we saw a week or more of that was back in 2012, so it’s been a little while and not something that happens too often,” said Emily Roehler, FOX21 Storm Team meteorologist.

We're on track to tie for #5 longest 100+ degree streak in Pueblo! 2012 is the most recent time we saw at least a week of 100+ degree days. #cowx pic.twitter.com/qKA7oLwfse — Emily Roehler (@EmilyRoehler) July 8, 2020

If Pueblo does make it to seven days, that’ll tie us for the number five spot in the longest 100+ degree day streaks. So if you live in Pueblo and are dealing with this extended timeframe of heat, remember you want to be smart.

FOX21 Storm Team recommends, “If you have air conditioning this is a great week to take advantage of this if you don’t make sure you’re seeking shade, you’re not spending too much time outdoors in the sun try and have a fan on, dress cool, and stay hydrated.”

Don’t forget about your pets!

“If you are hot, they are also hot. There are several things you can do to keep your pets safe, give them a cool drink. Put ice cubes in their water bowls especially if they are outdoor pets,” said Meteorologist Emily Roehler.

Wednesday of next week holds more promise with a better chance of scattered storms and a brief cool down to the 80s and 90s.

The RIDGE is our overall weather maker this week… and next! We'll see slight variation but won't deviate much from "hot and dry" until this breaks down. Long range: Slight relief next Wednesday, then heating right back up. #cowx pic.twitter.com/SN5jvZmoOj — Emily Roehler (@EmilyRoehler) July 8, 2020

“So we are going to see a break from the 100-degree forecast streak around Pueblo on Wednesday, and that’s not going to be a cool day. It’s still going to be in the 90s, and it’s going to be a very short break. So keep in mind even though we’re not going to see that streak of 100 degree days go past seven, it’s still going to be hot, and that’s because we have a ridge of hire pressure in place. So until that ridge breaks down and it looks like it’s going to stay in place all through next week, hot and dry weather is really going to rule the forecast,” said Meteorologist Emily Roehler.