(PUEBLO, Colo.) — Pueblo is hosting a citywide job fair on Thursday, September 29 starting at 11 a.m.
The Pueblo Citywide Job Fair is hosted by Pueblo’s Future is Better Together at the RMSER Empowerment Center. There is registration for in-person and virtual attendance to the event.
The following companies are participating in the event:
- Division of Vocational Rehabilitation
- Colorado Department of Human Services
- C & C Disposal
- City of Pueblo
- Aspen Steel & Fabrication, Inc.
- Colorado Department of Corrections
- QMAP and Assisted Living
- Rocky Mountain Eye Center
- Health Solutions
- Pueblo Community Health Center
- Romero Trucking LLC
- Golden Gate Manor Inc.
- Express Employment Professionals
- People Ready
- E.W. Scripps – KOAA TV
- Progress Rail Services – Welding division
- Colorado Bluesky Enterprises
- Top Notch Personnel, LLC
Veterans are given earlier access to the event and they can enter at 10 a.m.