(PUEBLO, Colo.) — Pueblo is hosting a citywide job fair on Thursday, September 29 starting at 11 a.m.

The Pueblo Citywide Job Fair is hosted by Pueblo’s Future is Better Together at the RMSER Empowerment Center. There is registration for in-person and virtual attendance to the event.

The following companies are participating in the event:

Division of Vocational Rehabilitation

Colorado Department of Human Services

C & C Disposal

City of Pueblo

Aspen Steel & Fabrication, Inc.

Colorado Department of Corrections

QMAP and Assisted Living

Rocky Mountain Eye Center

Health Solutions

Pueblo Community Health Center

Romero Trucking LLC

Golden Gate Manor Inc.

Express Employment Professionals

People Ready

E.W. Scripps – KOAA TV

Progress Rail Services – Welding division

Colorado Bluesky Enterprises

Top Notch Personnel, LLC

Veterans are given earlier access to the event and they can enter at 10 a.m.