(PUEBLO, Colo.) — The Pueblo Heritage Museum is hosting a free admission day to honor the opening of a new exhibit about Slovenian heritage in collaboration with the Slovenian Library and Genealogy Museum.

Courtesy: Pueblo Heritage Museum

The Pueblo Heritage Museum at 201 West B Street will host a free admission day on Saturday, April 29 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. A ribbon cutting hosted by the Pueblo Chamber of Commerce will take place at 1 p.m.